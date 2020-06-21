Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of SYNNEX worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,789,570.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and sold 7,936 shares worth $798,288. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

SNX stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

