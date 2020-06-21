Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,746,000 after acquiring an additional 109,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,183,000 after buying an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,705,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 179,176 shares during the period.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.