Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,914. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

