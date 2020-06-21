Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.70 million, a P/E ratio of 180.34 and a beta of 1.51. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

