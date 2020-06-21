Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 3,151 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of WEX worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 334.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 124.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,878. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

