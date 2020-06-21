Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 46,947 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.60% of Mack Cali Realty worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLI. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.