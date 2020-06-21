Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $15,059,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,414.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $1,138,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,736 shares of company stock worth $44,702,752 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP stock opened at $258.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $263.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.88.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

