Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,123 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 632,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 497,825 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

AGCO opened at $54.24 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.