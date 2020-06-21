Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

