Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.69. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 10,163,694 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.40% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

