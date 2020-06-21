Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Brokerages predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will post $810,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $850,000.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted sales of $780,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.20 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

LCTX stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

