Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

Shares of LULU opened at $297.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $324.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.36 and a 200 day moving average of $234.71.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,018.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

