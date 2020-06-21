Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 14,423 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Crescent Point Energy worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 63,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 880.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,839 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,620,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 169,920 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 954.8% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,787,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 130,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $873.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($4.49). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

