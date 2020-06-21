Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,507 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 71,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in KB Home by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KB Home by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in KB Home by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in KB Home by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 83,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

