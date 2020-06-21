Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 3,946 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,754,000 after purchasing an additional 961,494 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $124.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 203.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,029.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,132 shares of company stock worth $10,904,860. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.