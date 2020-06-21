Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.89.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.77 per share, for a total transaction of $600,864.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $285,299.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $178.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

