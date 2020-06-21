Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,159 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 99,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.46. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

