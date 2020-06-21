Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 180 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 47,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,800,000 after acquiring an additional 144,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.81.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

