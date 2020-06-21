Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total value of $840,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,879 shares of company stock worth $108,784,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $169.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.22. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $170.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

