Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cna Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 26,318.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 101,851 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 303,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $9,446,873.80. Insiders purchased a total of 564,430 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,911 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Cna Financial stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. Cna Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.