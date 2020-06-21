Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400,495 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of PennantPark Investment worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 380.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 145,382 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $27,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,203 shares in the company, valued at $418,483.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

