Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,833 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 122.2% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.53. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 26.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.