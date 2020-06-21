Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Kelly Services worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 237,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 235,194 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Noble Financial lowered Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

