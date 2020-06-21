Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Akcea Therapeutics were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 45,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKCA opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 12.25.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $123,743 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

