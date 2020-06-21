Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $304,000 Stock Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 70.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

