Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $313,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 223.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $2,789,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff bought 618 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 127,823 shares of company stock valued at $44,590,021 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $463.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.72 and a 200-day moving average of $483.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.77.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.