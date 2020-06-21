Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $318,000 Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $28.35 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

