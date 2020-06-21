Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $328,000 Stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 32.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 81,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 63,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Stymiest bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. ValuEngine upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

