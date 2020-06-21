Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $349,000 Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 150,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 98,466 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,207,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 340,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.68. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

