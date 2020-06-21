Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $369,000 Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,664 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Silvercorp Metals worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVM. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

SVM stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

