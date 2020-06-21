Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $401,000 Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $19.83 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.62.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

