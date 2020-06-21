Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $408,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,736,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,382,000 after acquiring an additional 70,844 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $8,246,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.45.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

