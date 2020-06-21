Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.