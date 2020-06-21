Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 429.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 147,354 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,815.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $66.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.