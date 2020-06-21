Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 166,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAK. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.75 to $1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

