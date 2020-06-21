Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $394,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Agilysys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Securities lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti reduced their target price on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

