Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,687 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 75.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 11.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AINV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Apollo Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Apollo Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.