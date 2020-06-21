Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,069 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 832.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,924 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,803,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,208 shares of company stock valued at $18,563,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

TransUnion stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

