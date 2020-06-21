Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 274 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 397,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 779,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,715,000 after purchasing an additional 58,387 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.39.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 134,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12,862,778.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 301,113 shares of company stock valued at $30,187,995. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $151.02. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.