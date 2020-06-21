Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 7,867 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of INVH opened at $27.84 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.