Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 24,400 SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in SK Telecom by 225.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKM. ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.