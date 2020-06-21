Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,196 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENV. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Envestnet by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.77. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $974,229.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 282,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,653 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,644 over the last 90 days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

