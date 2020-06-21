Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 30,148 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,148 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,841,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $197,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,332 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELF opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $910.16 million, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

