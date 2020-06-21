Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,300 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $40.83 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

