Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 388 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,372,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,556,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after buying an additional 110,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,167.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $170.62 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $199.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.55 and its 200 day moving average is $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 191.57% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $337.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

