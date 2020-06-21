Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 53,856 Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,856 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ENIA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

ENIA opened at $7.57 on Friday. Enel Americas SA has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

