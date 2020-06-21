Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 800 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in China Mobile by 78.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 45,178 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 56.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in China Mobile by 74.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 8.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in China Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $46.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.1106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

