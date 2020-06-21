MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.56

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 582689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $189,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

