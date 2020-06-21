MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Update

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 146,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.