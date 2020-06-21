Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Raised to $85.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Masonite International stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

